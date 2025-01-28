Sign inSubscribe
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Gov for U.S. government agencies

The statement comes after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek disrupted AI-linked markets by surpassing ChatGPT in App Store downloads with its free AI assistant

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, announced the launch of ChatGPT Gov, a version of its AI tool designed specifically for U.S. government agencies.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, ChatGPT Gov will be deployable within the Microsoft Azure commercial cloud and include features similar to ChatGPT Enterprise, such as custom GPTs.

The launch follows comments by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who indicated plans to accelerate some releases in a post on X. His statement comes after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek disrupted AI-linked markets by surpassing ChatGPT in App Store downloads with its free AI assistant.

DeepSeek’s emergence has intensified competition in the AI sector, prompting increased scrutiny from investors in U.S. tech companies over the billions of dollars allocated to AI expansion. Altman referred to DeepSeek as a “new competitor” in his public remarks.

