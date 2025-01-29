Sign inSubscribe
Tech

DeepSeek AI raises concerns over American AI dominance

Release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company is a wake-up call for industries to stay focused on competing to win, says Trump

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. officials are assessing the national security risks of China’s DeepSeek AI, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, as concerns grow over its impact on American artificial intelligence dominance.

The National Security Council is reviewing the app, and President Donald Trump has called it a “wake-up call” for the U.S. AI industry.

The emergence of DeepSeek AI triggered a global selloff in technology stocks, as investors worried about competition for U.S. firms such as OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google. White House AI and crypto adviser David Sacks said intellectual property theft could be a factor in DeepSeek’s rise, citing a technique called distillation, where AI models learn from existing systems.

Sacks said U.S. AI firms may take steps to prevent distillation to slow down competing models. During his administration, former President Joe Biden imposed export restrictions on AI chips and manufacturing equipment to limit China’s AI progress.

Trump said DeepSeek AI highlights the need for U.S. companies to remain competitive and suggested that China’s advancements in AI should push American firms to innovate further. “The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” Trump said.

Sacks added that U.S. AI companies had become “a little distracted” and must refocus on maintaining leadership in the sector.

Previous article
Nvidia stock rises after DeepSeek AI triggers record drop
Next article
OpenAI seeks U.S. partnership to prevent AI technology leaks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI seeks U.S. partnership to prevent AI technology leaks

OpenAI’s comments follow the White House’s announcement that it is evaluating national security concerns related to China’s DeepSeek AI

Nvidia stock rises after DeepSeek AI triggers record drop

Biden’s airline fee transparency rule halted by U.S. appeals court

LVMH considers U.S. production boost amid tax uncertainty in France

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.