Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance minister confirms progress on agricultural tax in two provinces

Tax policy and collection to be separated as finance ministry takes over policy unit

By News Desk

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb confirmed that two provincial assemblies had approved legislation on the agriculture income tax, while progress was underway in Sindh and Balochistan. He assured that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was aware of these developments and recognized the steps being taken toward tax reforms.

Speaking after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Aurangzeb stated that the federal cabinet had approved the separation of tax policy and revenue collection. From the next fiscal year, a dedicated policy unit would be established under the Ministry of Finance, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would focus solely on tax collection. 

This transition marks the last time the FBR will formulate tax policy, aligning with IMF conditions.

The finance minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening tax collection mechanisms, adding that the FBR’s transformation plan would ensure the inclusion of non-filers into the tax net. The tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 10.8 percent in the second quarter of the fiscal year, surpassing the targeted 10.6 percent, but remained below the IMF-mandated 13.6 percent.

The finance minister reiterated that the government was committed to implementing reforms, with agriculture taxation and revenue mobilization remaining key priorities. 

He assured the committee that all necessary measures were being taken to enhance fiscal stability while ensuring transparency in administrative matters.

Previous article
Power Division directs DISCOs to sign service agreements with industries
Next article
Russian team assessing Pakistan Steel Mills revival, decision expected by June
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.