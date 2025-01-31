Sign inSubscribe
Power Division directs DISCOs to sign service agreements with industries

Agreements aim to enhance reliance on distribution network

By News Desk

The Power Division has instructed all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, to execute exclusive service agreements with industries operating captive power generation plants. 

A spokesperson for the division stated that these agreements are intended to increase industrial reliance on the distribution network.

The agreements will outline provisions to ensure stable and reliable electricity supply tailored to industrial requirements. They will also include penalties for distribution companies in case of non-compliance or violations.

Initially proposed for a two-year period, the agreements will address mechanisms for handling technical faults in electricity supply and their resolution. A structured dispute resolution framework will also be incorporated to manage conflicts arising under the agreements.

News Desk
News Desk

