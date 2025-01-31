Karachi airport undergoes major upgrade to accommodate Airbus A380

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is undertaking a major infrastructure upgrade at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, aimed at expanding its airside capacity and enabling it to handle larger aircraft, including the Airbus A380.

A key component of the project is the reconstruction and extension of the airport’s main runway (07L/25R), which will be expanded by 1,000 feet to reach a total length of 11,500 feet.

This upgrade will allow Karachi Airport to achieve Category 4F status, making it capable of handling wide-body aircraft with higher operational requirements. The classification of airports is based on critical aircraft parameters, including wingspan and landing gear dimensions, which determine the size of aircraft an airport can accommodate.

In addition to runway expansion, the project includes the construction of a modern taxiway, the installation of an advanced airfield lighting control and monitoring system, and the refurbishment of taxiways and overruns at both ends. Four taxi links near the 07L end will also undergo an asphaltic overlay to enhance aircraft movement efficiency.

The Rs8.35 billion project, which began on July 4, 2024, is expected to be completed by January 3, 2026.

The PCAA anticipates that these upgrades will make Karachi Airport more attractive to domestic and international airlines, increasing air traffic and improving overall operational efficiency. The initiative is being led by the Project Management Unit of the Pakistan Airports Authority, which aims to revamp and modernize the airport’s infrastructure to meet international aviation standards.