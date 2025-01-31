Pakistan, Belarus to begin local assembly of Belarusian tractors

Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to locally assemble Belarusian tractors through joint ventures as part of efforts to enhance trade and industrial collaboration. The decision was made during the fifth session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Working Group on Industrial Cooperation, held at the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The session was co-chaired by Additional Secretary Industries Muhammad Asad Islam Mahni and Belarusian Deputy Industry Minister Andrey Kuznetsov. Discussions at the meeting highlighted the interest of local companies in joint ventures, particularly in the automotive and heavy machinery sectors.

The talks also explored cooperation in assembling and manufacturing Belarus tractors, 12- to 18-meter electric buses, agricultural machinery, and oil transformers.

Other potential areas of collaboration include coal mining, gold and silver extraction, concrete production, and iron ore machinery. The EDB, an affiliate of the Ministry of Industries and Production, briefed Belarusian officials on various industrial engineering sectors suitable for joint ventures.

It was also agreed that a Pakistani business delegation will visit Belarus next month to explore export opportunities for textiles, rice, citrus fruits, leather apparel, footwear, and medical instruments.

Officials noted that improving the value addition of rice and citrus fruits in Pakistan could enhance exports to Belarus, while integrating advanced technology into Pakistan’s agricultural sector would support modernization efforts. Cooperation between businesses from both countries is expected to help Pakistan’s agricultural sector benefit from Belarusian research and technological expertise.

Meanwhile, Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) will supply 2,700 Belarus tractors to Pakistan this year under an agreement reached during Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit in December 2024. The meeting also reviewed the status of tractor assembly in Pakistan, noting their primary use in haulage, sugarcane loading, fertiliser transport, and fieldwork in hard soil regions.