Govt lowers profit rates on national savings schemes

Decision follows central bank's policy rate cut; some schemes remain unaffected

By News Desk

The federal government has reduced profit rates on various national savings schemes by up to 2 percent, aligning with the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) recent policy rate cut of 100 basis points to 12%.

The profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been lowered to 11.88% annually, down from 12%. Short-term certificates have also seen adjustments, with the three-month certificate’s return dropping from Rs3,190 to Rs2,810 per Rs100,000.

Similarly, the return on Defence Savings Certificates has been reduced to 14.22% from 14.41%. Behbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners’ Certificates have both seen their rates fall to 13.68% from 13.92%. The same reduction applies to Shaheed Families Welfare Accounts, which now offer 13.68 percent instead of 13.92 percent annually.

The profit rate on savings accounts has been cut from 13.50 percent to 11.50 percent. However, returns on Special Savings Certificates, Special Savings Accounts, Serva Islamic Term Accounts, and Serva Islamic Savings Accounts remain unchanged.

 

