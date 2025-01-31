Sign inSubscribe
Water crisis halts production in Karachi’s largest industrial zone

SITE Association demands urgent action as supply remains suspended to 4,000 industrial units

By Monitoring Desk

The SITE Association of Industry (SAI), home to around 4,000 industrial units, has been without water for four days due to a dispute between the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) and private sub-soil water suppliers. 

Industrialists have urged the Sindh government, KW&SC, SITE Limited, and Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to restore the supply immediately, warning of economic repercussions.

Industry leaders criticized the Sindh government for imposing taxes on businesses while failing to provide essential services. They accused KW&SC officials of demanding bribes from sub-soil water suppliers, leading to allegations that suppliers were mixing brackish underground water with the main supply. In response, the suppliers have gone on strike, further deepening the crisis.

SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi said the water shortage has brought production to a halt, leaving workers idle and delaying export orders. He added that if the issue is not resolved, industrialists may have no choice but to consider relocating their operations.

Factory closures have forced businesses to contemplate shutting down and laying off workers. Alvi stressed that water is a critical necessity for industries and that KW&SC must ensure an uninterrupted supply. He said the dispute between the corporation and suppliers should be resolved without affecting industrial operations.

Industrialists warned that prolonged disruption could lead to canceled export orders and widespread unemployment. Alvi noted that with rising production costs already straining Karachi’s industrial sector, such setbacks would further damage business confidence.

