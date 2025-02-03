Taiwan bans government use of DeepSeek AI over security risks

Taiwan on Monday banned all government agencies from using Chinese startup DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence (AI) service, citing national security risks.

The decision strengthens last week’s directive, which only advised against its use without explicitly prohibiting it.

Taiwan’s government has long been cautious about Chinese technology, given Beijing’s sovereignty claims over the island and ongoing military and political threats. During a cabinet meeting, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai announced the official ban, stating it was necessary to “ensure the country’s information security.”

The government cited concerns over censorship on DeepSeek and the risk of sensitive data being transferred to China. Taiwan’s digital ministry had previously warned against its use on Friday, but the latest move formalizes the restriction across all government departments.

Authorities in South Korea, France, Italy, and Ireland have also begun investigating DeepSeek’s handling of personal data, reflecting growing global scrutiny over the Chinese AI platform.