Pakistan’s exports to US rise 12% to $2.9bn in first half of FY25

Pakistan’s exports to the United States reached $2.9 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year, marking a 12% increase compared to the $2.5 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to data from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Meanwhile, exports to China declined by 13%, falling to $1.3 billion from $1.5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. In contrast, exports to the United Kingdom recorded a 13% rise, reaching $1.1 billion compared to $999 million last year.

Exports to the European Union and the Middle East also showed positive momentum. Major export destinations included Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Spain, Afghanistan, and Italy, with shipments to each exceeding $500 million in the first half of FY25.

Exports to Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, France, Belgium, Sri Lanka, Poland, and Canada surpassed $200 million each.

Overall, Pakistan’s exports increased by 10.52% in the first half of FY25, totaling $16.56 billion, up from $14.98 billion in the same period last year.

The textile sector remained the largest contributor, accounting for $9.62 billion in exports. Among textile goods, exports of bedlinen, table linen, toilet linen, and kitchen linen led the category, reaching $2.2 billion, up from $1.98 billion last year.

Agricultural and food exports totaled $4.1 billion, with rice shipments standing at $1.8 billion, an 11% increase from $1.6 billion in the previous year. Exports of other manufactured goods reached nearly $1.2 billion.

On a regional basis, Asia remained Pakistan’s largest export market, with shipments exceeding $5.9 billion in the first half of FY25. Exports to Europe totaled $5.7 billion, while exports to North and South America reached $3.4 billion. Exports to Africa amounted to $1.13 billion, whereas shipments to Oceania, including Australia and Pacific Island nations, were recorded at $170 million.