State Bank to remain closed on February 5 for Kashmir Day

Public holiday declared nationwide as per government directive

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be closed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in observance of Kashmir Day, a public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan. 

The closure will apply to all SBP offices and operations across the country.

News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
