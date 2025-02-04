Cement dispatches rise 14% in January as local sales, exports grow

Cement dispatches in January 2025 grew by 14.08% year-on-year, reaching 3.894 million tons compared to 3.414 million tons in the same month last year, according to data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA). The increase was driven by an 11.64% rise in local sales and a 30.25% jump in exports.

Domestic cement dispatches stood at 3.313 million tons in January, up from 2.967 million tons in the corresponding month last year. North-based cement mills supplied 2.728 million tons, marking a 12.08% increase from January 2024, while south-based mills recorded a 19.04% rise, dispatching 1.166 million tons.

Exports also showed strong growth, with northern mills exporting 59,355 tons, up 21.42% from last year’s 48,883 tons. Southern mills saw an even sharper increase of 31.34%, exporting 522,336 tons compared to 397,712 tons in January 2024.

Despite the January increase, overall cement dispatches for the first seven months (July-January) of the fiscal year declined by 1.71%, totaling 26.827 million tons against 27.295 million tons in the same period last year. Local sales fell 7.59% to 21.435 million tons, while exports surged 31.54% to 5.392 million tons.

An APCMA spokesperson attributed the slower domestic sales to high duties and taxes, urging the government to revise the tax structure to make cement more affordable. The industry believes that lowering costs for end-consumers would stimulate construction activity and boost employment in the sector.