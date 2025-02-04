Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cement dispatches rise 14% in January as local sales, exports grow

Domestic dispatches increase 11.64%, exports surge 30.25% amid industry concerns over tax structure

By News Desk

Cement dispatches in January 2025 grew by 14.08% year-on-year, reaching 3.894 million tons compared to 3.414 million tons in the same month last year, according to data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA). The increase was driven by an 11.64% rise in local sales and a 30.25% jump in exports.

Domestic cement dispatches stood at 3.313 million tons in January, up from 2.967 million tons in the corresponding month last year. North-based cement mills supplied 2.728 million tons, marking a 12.08% increase from January 2024, while south-based mills recorded a 19.04% rise, dispatching 1.166 million tons.

Exports also showed strong growth, with northern mills exporting 59,355 tons, up 21.42% from last year’s 48,883 tons. Southern mills saw an even sharper increase of 31.34%, exporting 522,336 tons compared to 397,712 tons in January 2024.

Despite the January increase, overall cement dispatches for the first seven months (July-January) of the fiscal year declined by 1.71%, totaling 26.827 million tons against 27.295 million tons in the same period last year. Local sales fell 7.59% to 21.435 million tons, while exports surged 31.54% to 5.392 million tons.

An APCMA spokesperson attributed the slower domestic sales to high duties and taxes, urging the government to revise the tax structure to make cement more affordable. The industry believes that lowering costs for end-consumers would stimulate construction activity and boost employment in the sector.

Previous article
State Bank to remain closed on February 5 for Kashmir Day
Next article
NA panel questions transparency in Rs4.36bn flood resilience project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Sazgar releases production and sales data for Dec 24-Jan 25

Total production in seven months is 21,968 units, including 6,533 four-wheelers and 15,435 three-wheelers, while sales are 21,105 units with 6,201 and 14,904, respectively

OMC sales rise 8% in January as anti-smuggling measures boost demand

NA panel questions transparency in Rs4.36bn flood resilience project

State Bank to remain closed on February 5 for Kashmir Day

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.