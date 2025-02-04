NA panel questions transparency in Rs4.36bn flood resilience project

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division has raised concerns over the implementation of the $15.6 million (Rs4.36 billion) Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP), stressing the need for fair resource distribution to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable communities.

During a meeting chaired by Muhammad Atif, the committee highlighted flaws in the beneficiary selection process, arguing that many deserving individuals were being left out. Lawmakers criticized the criteria used to identify beneficiaries, stating that it did not adequately reflect the needs of flood-affected populations.

In response, the committee decided to formally write to the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, urging a review of grievances and improved monitoring of the project’s implementation.

The IFRAP initiative, launched for 2024-2027, aims to build 35,100 houses for families displaced by floods, providing them with safer and more resilient homes. While the project is considered a significant step towards long-term flood recovery, the committee emphasized the need for greater oversight to ensure its success.

Concerns were also raised regarding the involvement of certain non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in IFRAP. The committee questioned their credibility and called for more transparency in their selection process to prevent misuse of funds. Lawmakers announced plans for a detailed review of the project, with findings to be presented for further discussion and action.

Beyond IFRAP, the committee plans to broaden its oversight to major projects in sectors such as transport, water, and power, aiming to identify irregularities and ensure efficient resource utilization. Additionally, members discussed the proposed 10-year development plan in collaboration with the World Bank, emphasizing the need for alignment with national priorities.

To tackle broader governance challenges, the committee will also assess development policies, NGO regulations, and sectoral projects in upcoming meetings. Lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective governance, emphasizing that projects like IFRAP must deliver on their promise of supporting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Atif, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Shahid Usman, Muhammad Khan Daha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Akhtar Bibi, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Jawed Hanif Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Nasim Ali Shah, and Faisal Amin Khan, along with officials from the Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.