Govt scraps plan for transport division, mulls merging Aviation with Defence

The federal government has dropped a proposal to create a transport division by merging the Aviation, Railways, and Communications Divisions, citing potential administrative complexity and loss of focus.

Instead, discussions have been held on merging the Aviation Division with the Defence Division, a move that is under review as part of the rightsizing programme.

The proposal was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the committee on rightsizing examined various restructuring options.

The committee received a reference on January 10, 2025, proposing the merger and emphasizing the need to rationalize government expenses. While the merger has not been finalised, the Defence Division has been asked to work with the Establishment and Finance Divisions to assess the financial, administrative, and operational aspects of the restructuring.

Officials noted that merging Aviation with Defence was a more strategically viable approach, given that aviation matters were previously managed under the Defence Division until 2013.

The discussion focused on potential cost savings, improved coordination, and streamlined policy oversight. The merger could save Rs145 million annually by cutting administrative expenses, reducing duplication of functions, and integrating aviation-related budgets.

Proponents of the Aviation-Defence merger argue that it would enhance civil-military cooperation, particularly in air traffic management, airport security, and aviation safety.

Additionally, it could strengthen Pakistan’s compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations and reduce bureaucratic delays in implementing aviation policies.