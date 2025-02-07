NAB to probe illegal encroachment of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority land: report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of a report detailing the encroachment of 1,448 acres of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) land and 30 acres of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) land, valued at tens of billions of rupees, The News reported.

The anti-corruption body has sought further details to initiate a formal inquiry into the matter.

NAB officials said that the Bureau was already investigating illegal occupation of state land in Karachi, having previously recovered Rs3,000 billion worth of forest land in Sindh.

According to the report, prime real estate along Karachi’s coastline has been unlawfully occupied, with a significant portion allegedly encroached upon with political backing. The Sindh government itself has reportedly taken control of 350 acres. The matter was brought to the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of broader efforts to revamp Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Read This: Over 1,400 acres of Karachi Port Trust land encroached, govt plans recovery: report

The encroachments have not only cost the federal government substantial revenue but have also obstructed port development and operations. Authorities, including the Rangers, have been instructed to retrieve the occupied land and restore it for port-related activities.

Officials argue that reclaiming the land could significantly boost the maritime economy and generate much-needed revenue.

NAB’s ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi has already led to major land recoveries, and the KPT and PQA case is now being treated as a priority.

If verified, the investigation will identify individuals and entities involved in the land grab, as well as the alleged role of politicians and government officials in facilitating the occupation.