Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Over 1,400 acres of Karachi Port Trust land encroached, govt plans recovery: report

Sindh Rangers tasked with reclaiming land for port expansion and development

By Monitoring Desk

Nearly one-third of Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) total land—1,448 acres—has been encroached, with portions allegedly taken over with political backing, while 30 acres of Port Qasim Authority (PQA) land also remain occupied, according to a report by The News. 

The report cited sources from the Defence Ministry that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been briefed about this highly valuable coastal land encroachment as part of a maritime sector revamp plan. The prime minister has approved a plan that assigns Sindh Rangers and other authorities the task of reclaiming encroached land. 

In addition to KPT land, around 350 acres of federally owned land is also under the control of the Sindh government.

A spokesperson for the Sindh chief minister stated that he was unaware of the land disputes between the Sindh government and KPT and could not provide an immediate response.

Encroachment has led to significant space constraints at KPT, where thousands of seized containers await Customs clearance. Of KPT’s total 8,644 acres, nearly 1,098 acres are illegally occupied. 

The encroachments include temporary structures such as makeshift shops, hotels, and cattle farms, as well as permanent buildings, including houses, mosques, and warehouses. Some leased properties have also expanded beyond their allotted boundaries.

A major issue is Katchi Abadis, with unauthorized settlements like Sultana-Bad, Machar Colony, Saleh-Abad, Hijrat Colony, and Dock Colony spread across the encroached land. 

The Sindh government has reportedly issued unauthorized documentation for land in Baba Island and Kaka Peer since 1993, despite KPT’s authority over these areas. 

KPT has filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court for the recovery of its land, but efforts have been hindered by a lack of cooperation from the Sindh Police and legal obstacles.

The 2002 Port Security Force Ordinance mandated the appointment of two magistrates to oversee offenses and encroachments at the harbor and port areas. However, despite legal provisions, the designated magistrate responsible for handling encroachments has yet to be appointed.

At PQA, the encroachment of 30 acres affects key areas, including 7.84 acres in the Gulshan-e-Benazir Township Scheme and 22 acres near Ghandhara Nissan Automobiles. The total land area of PQA is 13,770 acres.

Previous article
World Bank to provide $1 billion loan for Dasu hydropower project as costs surge
Next article
Sindh approves Agri Tax Bill, income above Rs150mn to be taxed up to 10%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank to provide $1 billion loan for Dasu hydropower project...

Revised cost increased by 190% to Rs1,700 billion due to land acquisition delays, security concerns, and exchange rate fluctuations

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 03, 2025

SNGPL raises concerns over gas supply shift from captive power plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.