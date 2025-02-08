Sign inSubscribe
Tech

TikTok sidesteps U.S. app store barriers with Android package downloads

This move ensures users can still install and update the app without relying on Google Play

By Monitoring Desk

TikTok announced Friday that U.S. Android users can now download the app directly from its website, bypassing restrictions imposed by major app stores.

Apple and Google have not reinstated TikTok since a U.S. law took effect on January 19, requiring Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest the platform or face a ban.

By offering Android Package Kits (APKs) on its website, TikTok is circumventing traditional app store distribution channels. This move ensures users can still install and update the app without relying on Google Play.

However, Apple users remain unable to download TikTok outside the App Store due to iOS security restrictions.

The decision comes as President Donald Trump delays the enforcement of the law by 75 days and explores potential buyers for the platform. TikTok, which has 170 million U.S. users, argues that its operations and data storage in the U.S. comply with national security concerns.

Meanwhile, free speech advocates continue to challenge the law, warning of broader implications for digital access and platform regulation.

