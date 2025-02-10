Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE for World Governments Summit

Prime Minister to discuss governance, innovation, and economic collaboration during his two-day visit to Dubai.

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-day official visit to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai. The prime minister was invited by UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and influential figures from the private sector to engage in discussions on governance, innovation, and international cooperation. As part of Pakistan’s delegation, PM Shehbaz is joined by a high-level team that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other key cabinet members. This delegation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the UAE and collaborating with global partners on critical issues.

During the summit, PM Shehbaz is expected to deliver a keynote speech, outlining Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation, and governance reforms. The prime minister will also engage in bilateral talks with UAE leaders and participate in meetings with heads of state and multinational CEOs attending the event.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visit highlights the deep-rooted relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, based on mutual trust and cooperation. The UAE remains a crucial economic and strategic partner for Pakistan in various sectors. This visit comes as Pakistan looks to boost economic cooperation and attract more foreign investment.

IT minister reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to transparency, accountability on digital platforms
President Zardari and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss strengthening economic ties during Istanbul stopover
