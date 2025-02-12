STZA licensees required to use PSW for concessionary regime clearance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has mandated that licensees of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) must now operate through Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for the clearance of imported consignments under the concessionary regime. This decision was formalized through a notification issued on Wednesday, amending the Customs Rules of 2001.

According to the new guidelines, STZA licensees, once they obtain a valid license from the Authority, must apply for subscription to the PSW in accordance with the Pakistan Single Window Act of 2021. The benefits under the concessionary regime will only apply to goods that are transmitted to PSW through STZA’s one-window facility. The PSW system will automatically debit the relevant quantities based on the goods imported and cleared by Customs.

The FBR further clarified that in the event of any violation under the Act or the rules, the Collector of Customs or a designated Customs officer has the authority to block a licensee’s user ID in the PSW system. The blocking process will only occur after providing the licensee with an opportunity to be heard by the Authority of competent jurisdiction.

In cases of any offense or investigation, the Collector of Customs or a designated officer may temporarily restrict the licensee’s access to PSW or its allied systems. Following such restrictions, the licensee will be barred from using PSW services related to STZA-regulated functions. The licensee will be notified of the access restriction within three days, along with the chance to present their case.

For each imported consignment, an authorized STZA officer must certify the consignment in the prescribed format via STZA’s one-window facility. The approved list of consignments will then be electronically shared with PSW.

Additionally, any goods declaration filed for imported goods destined for a zone must be accompanied by relevant documentation as required under the Customs Act and its rules. This declaration will be assessed by the concerned Customs officer to verify the eligibility for exemptions on the imported goods.