Govt eliminates nearly 12,000 jobs in effort to streamline public sector

Under the new rightsizing policy, the federal government cuts over 11,800 positions to reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of federal ministries and institutions.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has officially abolished 11,877 positions as part of its rightsizing policy aimed at reducing public sector expenditures and restructuring federal ministries and affiliated organizations.

Details of the job cuts were presented by the Cabinet Division in the National Assembly. According to official documents reviewed by ProPakistani, the eliminated positions span across various grades, from Grade 1 to Grade 22.

The majority of the cuts occurred in lower-grade roles, with 11,764 positions ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 18 being abolished. Additionally, 113 high-ranking positions in Grades 19 to 22 were also removed.

The most significant impact was felt among Grade 1 to Grade 4 positions, which predominantly consist of support staff. The government argues that these changes are essential for boosting efficiency within public sector operations.

In total, more than 5,000 posts have been cut across various departments. The government maintains that the rightsizing policy is a necessary step to reduce unnecessary expenditures while improving administrative efficiency within the public sector.

