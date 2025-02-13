Sialkot Dry Port becomes TIR hub, expanding trade routes to Central Asia and Russia

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC), in partnership with the Sialkot business community and other stakeholders, has designated Sambrial Dry Port as a TIR (International Road Transport) hub, enabling exporters to establish direct trade links with Central Asia, Russia, and beyond.

With the activation of the Sialkot Dry Port Trust as a TIR hub, businesses can now utilize uninterrupted, door-to-door logistics services for both full and less-than-container loads, facilitating trade with Central Asian and Russian markets.

According to an official statement, NLC will ensure sealed transit throughout the journey without requiring truck exchanges or cross-loading at border points. Additional benefits include cargo insurance and real-time shipment tracking, enhancing efficiency and security.

Officials emphasized that this streamlined logistics network would significantly reduce transit times, lower transportation costs, and improve the competitiveness of Pakistani exports in regional markets. Marking the launch of this initiative, the first convoy of NLC trucks departed from Sialkot for Uzbekistan, with shipments destined for Russia.

A formal launching ceremony was held at Sialkot Dry Port Trust, attended by representatives from NLC, Customs, and key trade associations from industries including sports goods, surgical instruments, and leather products.

Business leaders welcomed the initiative, calling it a transformative step that will bolster trade and improve market accessibility for Pakistani exporters.