Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 18.17 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Pakistani cuisine recipes
The exports of various food commodities were recorded at $4.613 billion during July-January (2024-25) as compared to the exports of $4.265 billion in July-January (2023-24), according to PBS data.
The food commodities that contributed to positive growth in trade included rice, the exports of which grew by 3.73 percent, from $2.115 billion to $2.194 billion.
The other food commodities that contributed to positive growth included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which increased by 1.25 percent, from $229.410 million to $232.273 million whereas the exports of tobacco rose by 81.42 percent, from $56.525 million to $102.549 million.
The exports of sugar increased by 1831.30 percent, from $21.069 million to $406.909 million whereas the export of meat and meat preparations also surged by 2.60 percent, from $287.027 million to $294.497 million.
The food commodities that contributed to negative growth in trade included fruits, the exports of which decreased by 0.24 percent, from $211.037 million to $210.526 million.
The exports of vegetables dipped by 18.14 percent, from $201.491 million to $164.935 million; spices by 15.92 percent from $67.195 million to $56.498 million, oil seeds, nuts, and kernals by 14.63 percent, from $375.747 million to $320.775 million whereas the exports of all other food items decreased by 9.97 percent, from $700.015 million to $630.232 million.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of food commodities witnessed a decrease of 16.86 percent during the month of January 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The food group exports during January 2025 were recorded at $653.623 million against the exports of $786.189 million.
On month-on-month basis, the exports of food commodities also dipped by 18.79 percent in January 2025 when compared to the exports of $804.857 million in December 2024, PBS reported.
Previous article
Judge schedules hearing to block Musk’s DOGE access
Next article
World Bank delegation reaches Islamabad to review progress on $40b accord
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

The Bank of Punjab achieves its highest profitability and announces a...

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was held on 17th February 2025 to review and approve...

World Bank delegation reaches Islamabad to review progress on $40b accord

Judge schedules hearing to block Musk’s DOGE access

Russia fines Google 3.8mn roubles for YouTube clip telling Russian troops how to surrender

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.