World Bank delegation reaches Islamabad to review progress on $40b accord

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the executive directors of the World Bank (WB) arrived here in Islamabad on Monday to review the progress on $40 billion development framework, aimed at helping Pakistan economically.

The visiting delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other federal ministers during their stay in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the WB delegation and the government would deliberate on effective implementation of funding worth $40 billion under the country partnership framework – which is to be doled out by the global lender over the course of a decade to Pakistan.

The WB delegation which has come to Pakistan after almost ten years, will review the steps taken by the government and also visit all provinces to take input from the provincial governments.

INP
INP

