PM forms committee to revive cotton sector amid production crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a 15-member committee to develop recommendations for reviving cotton production, which has plummeted to one of the lowest levels in Pakistan’s history. The committee, led by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, has been given 30 days to assess the situation and propose policy and administrative measures to support the struggling sector.

The committee will evaluate the state of cotton cultivation and suggest strategies for improving yield. It will also present recommendations for ensuring proper grading and standardization of cotton bales, particularly in alignment with international contamination parameters.

The members include representatives from the textile sector, agriculture departments, academia, and experienced cotton growers from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) will serve as the committee’s secretary.

Pakistan’s cotton industry is facing a severe crisis due to a combination of unfavorable import policies and adverse weather conditions. National cotton production for the 2024-25 crop year has declined to the second-lowest level on record, falling nearly 50 percent below the official target and 34 percent lower than last year’s output.

Government import policies have encouraged textile mills to rely on imported cotton and yarn rather than purchasing from local producers, leading to a sharp decline in domestic cotton prices. As a result, farmers and ginning factories have faced financial difficulties.

Additionally, erratic weather patterns have further worsened the crisis, with unexpected rains in February and March last year, followed by heatwaves and additional rains in July and September, significantly reducing the germination rate of cotton seeds.

With seed germination rates dropping to 30-40 percent—well below the required 70-75 percent for certified seeds—the prime minister has already directed the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority to collaborate with the Seed Association of Pakistan and other stakeholders to improve the availability of certified cotton seeds for farmers.