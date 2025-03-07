KP launches Rs20bn solar project to provide 130,000 households with free energy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally launched its Solarisation of Houses project, providing free and subsidized solar energy solutions to households across the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the initiative at a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, attended by provincial ministers, assembly members, government officials, and media representatives.

Under the first phase, 32,500 households will receive free solar units, including solar panels, batteries, fans, and lights. The selection was conducted through an electronic balloting system after receiving over 2.5 million online applications.

The overall project targets 130,000 households, including 30,000 in the merged districts. Of these, 65,000 will receive solar units free of cost, while another 65,000 will be able to purchase them at half price, with an option for easy installment payments.

The project, estimated at Rs20 billion, will be implemented in two phases, covering 65,000 households in each phase. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Gandapur highlighted the initiative as a solution to the country’s electricity crisis and persistent loadshedding, aiming to provide relief to underprivileged communities.

He emphasized that the selection process was conducted transparently through electronic balloting, with priority given to widows, transgender individuals, and other vulnerable groups. Each district is receiving allocations based on its population share to ensure fair distribution. The chief minister also stressed that the process remained free from political or external influence, ensuring merit-based allocation.

“With over 2.5 million applications, this overwhelming response reflects public trust in our system,” Gandapur said, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to governance and public welfare.