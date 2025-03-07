Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Govt mulls lower solar net metering rates, shares plan with IMF officials

Surplus solar power buyback may drop from current Rs27 to Rs10 per unit; tariff restructuring under review

By Monitoring Desk

The government has presented a plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revise electricity tariffs for solar panel owners using net metering. The proposal includes purchasing surplus electricity generated by solar users at a significantly reduced rate, lowering it from the current Rs27 per unit to approximately Rs10 per unit, The News reported. 

The IMF has raised concerns about how the government intends to address solar panel owners who remain off-grid. While no firm commitment has been made, the global lender pointed to a rapid rise in solar installations, warning that the trend could pose challenges to the efficiency of the power sector in the coming years.

At the same time, the government has outlined broader plans to rationalise power tariffs. Of the 104 power plants operating nationwide, 18 are state-owned, and 86 are independent power producers (IPPs). The government has already decommissioned five inefficient plants and renegotiated tariffs with 14 IPPs, along with securing reductions for eight bagasse-based IPPs.

Officials also revealed that ongoing negotiations with the remaining IPPs are expected to further reduce costs. Additionally, the government is considering utilising the Rs1.3 trillion fiscal space created by lower debt servicing obligations to help lower baseline electricity tariffs. These measures are part of broader efforts to restructure the power sector while addressing IMF concerns.

 

Previous article
KP launches Rs20bn solar project to provide 130,000 households with free energy
Next article
Customs seize 10,000 smuggled mobile phones disguised as car coolant
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.