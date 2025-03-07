Customs seize 10,000 smuggled mobile phones disguised as car coolant

The Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of Customs Enforcement Karachi, after intercepting a consignment of smuggled goods, seized 10,008 mobile phones and other items concealed as car coolant.

According to media reports, the total value of the confiscated goods is estimated at Rs 60.24 million.

According to Customs spokesperson Syed Irfan Ali, the department received intelligence that AB Memon & Sons had smuggled mobile phones under the guise of importing car coolant. The consignment was cleared through customs at West Wharf Road under a Goods Declaration (GD) for car coolant and was being transported from the Bay West Off Dock Terminal to the importer’s warehouse in a Mazda truck.

Acting on these reports, Collector Customs Enforcement Moinuddin Wani directed Deputy Collector ASO Syed Muhammad Raza Naqvi to seize the shipment. A customs team intercepted the truck on the ICI Bridge, West Wharf Road, and impounded it.

Upon inspection, cartons marked as car coolant were found to contain mobile phones and 15,000 units of liquid tobacco flavour.

A detailed examination at the ASO warehouse confirmed that the consignment included mobile phones from 11 different brands and models, valued at Rs30.24 million, alongside liquid tobacco flavour worth Rs30 million.

The smuggled items were confiscated under the Customs Act, and a case has been registered against AB Memon & Sons. Investigations and further legal action are underway.