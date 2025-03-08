Apple delays AI upgrades to Siri, new features now expected by 2026

Apple announced on Friday that certain artificial intelligence enhancements to its voice assistant Siri will be delayed until 2026.

The company revealed it has been working on a more personalized version of Siri, with features aimed at increasing its awareness of personal context and enabling it to take actions across apps, but the rollout will take longer than initially anticipated.

Apple had previously planned to introduce these features by 2025 but did not specify the reasons for the delay. Last year, the company introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven features that includes capabilities like rewriting emails and organizing inboxes.

These improvements are particularly focused on enhancing Siri’s ability to interact with apps and complete tasks using data stored on Apple devices. For example, users could ask Siri to access a podcast recommended by a friend or pull up flight information from a relative’s data.

In response to growing competition, Apple has been building a cloud infrastructure powered by its own chips to maintain privacy while delivering AI advancements. Siri currently processes 1.5 billion user requests per day.

Competitors like Alphabet’s Google and Amazon have also enhanced their voice assistants with AI, including Google’s Gemini model and Amazon’s recent AI-driven updates to Alexa.