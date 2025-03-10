Overseas Pakistanis send $3.1 billion in remittances in February 2025

ISLAMABAD: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis reached an impressive $3.1 billion in February 2025, marking a 55% increase compared to the $2.3 billion sent in February 2024, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a month-to-month basis, the remittances saw a 4% rise from January 2025, when they amounted to $3.0 billion.

The largest share of these remittances came from Saudi Arabia, contributing $744 million. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed with $652 million, while the United Kingdom (UK) sent $501 million. Additionally, European Union (EU) countries and the United States (US) contributed $340 million and $309 million, respectively.

For the period covering the first eight months of the fiscal year (8MFY25), total remittances surged by 32%, reaching $24 billion, up from $18.3 billion during the same period in the previous year (8MFY24).