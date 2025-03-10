Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Overseas Pakistanis send $3.1 billion in remittances in February 2025

Year-on-year growth of 55% highlights strong remittance inflows, with Saudi Arabia leading the contributions

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis reached an impressive $3.1 billion in February 2025, marking a 55% increase compared to the $2.3 billion sent in February 2024, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a month-to-month basis, the remittances saw a 4% rise from January 2025, when they amounted to $3.0 billion.

The largest share of these remittances came from Saudi Arabia, contributing $744 million. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed with $652 million, while the United Kingdom (UK) sent $501 million. Additionally, European Union (EU) countries and the United States (US) contributed $340 million and $309 million, respectively.

For the period covering the first eight months of the fiscal year (8MFY25), total remittances surged by 32%, reaching $24 billion, up from $18.3 billion during the same period in the previous year (8MFY24).

Previous article
U.S. dollar under pressure as trade and economic concerns rise
Next article
Trump administration launches app for self-deportation option
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt encourages insurance sector to diversify lending beyond banks: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: The government is urging the insurance sector to expand its lending activities beyond traditional banks to meet the increasing demand for financial services....

Businesses react differently to SBP’s decision to maintain policy rate at 12%

Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

Oil prices decline amid U.S. tariff uncertainty and rising output

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.