Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Trump administration launches app for self-deportation option

The app offers individuals the option to signal their "intent to depart," providing an opportunity to leave U.S. and possibly return legally in the future

By Monitoring Desk

The Trump administration introduced a new app on Monday, CBP Home, aimed at allowing undocumented immigrants in the U.S. to voluntarily “self-deport” rather than face potential arrest and detention.

The app, developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, offers individuals the option to signal their “intent to depart,” providing an opportunity to leave the U.S. and possibly return legally in the future.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the app as a way for immigrants to “leave now and self-deport” to potentially re-enter the U.S. legally in the future. She warned that those who do not use the app to depart voluntarily will be found, deported, and banned from returning.

This initiative builds on President Donald Trump’s broader deportation efforts, which aim to increase the number of illegal immigrants removed from the U.S. Trump’s earlier deportation efforts fell short of the fiscal year 2024 average under President Joe Biden, although Biden’s numbers included many recent border crossers.

In addition to the CBP Home app, the Trump administration is implementing other measures to pressurize immigrants to leave. A new regulation set to take effect on April 11 will require individuals without legal status to register with the federal government or face potential fines or jail time.

CBP Home replaces the CBP One app, launched under the Biden administration, which allowed migrants in Mexico to schedule appointments for legal entry at U.S. border crossings. Republicans criticized the Biden-era app, claiming it facilitated mass migration without adequately vetting migrants.

Upon taking office, Trump shut down CBP One, leaving migrants with pending appointments uncertain of their next steps.

Previous article
Overseas Pakistanis send $3.1 billion in remittances in February 2025
Next article
Oil prices decline amid U.S. tariff uncertainty and rising output
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt encourages insurance sector to diversify lending beyond banks: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: The government is urging the insurance sector to expand its lending activities beyond traditional banks to meet the increasing demand for financial services....

Businesses react differently to SBP’s decision to maintain policy rate at 12%

Eli Lilly plans launch of weight-loss drug in emerging markets in 2025, CFO says

Oil prices decline amid U.S. tariff uncertainty and rising output

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.