FBR to reassign tax officers from Admin Pool within 15 days

Decision aims to limit prolonged placements and streamline postings

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed that all tax officers who have been in the “Admin Pool” for more than 90 days must be reassigned within the next 15 days. The decision follows a review of existing procedures to ensure officers are not left without assignments for extended periods.

According to an FBR notification, an officer may be placed in the Admin Pool under specific circumstances. These include awaiting a suitable posting, returning from deputation, long leave, medical leave, or training that required relinquishment of charge. 

Additionally, officers may be reassigned due to an ongoing fact-finding inquiry, complaints warranting removal from the current post, or any other urgent administrative reason.

The FBR has set a limit of 45 days for placement in the Admin Pool, with an option for an additional 45-day extension under special circumstances. 

A review committee comprising the Member (Admin/HR) and the respective Member (Operations) of Inland Revenue and Customs will assess cases exceeding 45 days and recommend either an immediate posting or an extension, with reasons recorded in writing.

Once the extended period expires, the officer must be reassigned to a new post. Any further extension beyond 90 days will require either the officer’s consent or a disciplinary proceeding under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. However, the conditions on maximum placement time will not apply if an inquiry is underway against the officer.

The notification also states that officers in the Admin Pool will continue receiving salaries and allowances under their last assigned posts. The FBR emphasized that all officers currently in the Admin Pool for over 90 days must be posted within the next two weeks to ensure the efficient management of tax administration.

News Desk
News Desk

