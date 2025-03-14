Sign inSubscribe
Mastermind behind Rs4.2bn sales tax fraud arrested in Karachi

Key suspect evaded tax authorities for over a year; investigation into financial losses underway

By Monitoring Desk

The Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) has arrested Bilal Imam, the alleged mastermind behind a Rs4.2 billion sales tax fraud. He was wanted in two separate cases involving Rs1.9 billion in RTO-1 and Rs2.3 billion in the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), according to media reports.

Authorities had filed separate First Information Reports (FIRs) against Imam, who had been absconding alongside his brother for over 18 months. He was presented before the Special Judge of Customs, Taxation, and Anti-Corruption, where the court granted a four-day physical remand for further interrogation.

The tax department has launched an investigation to assess the total financial impact of the fraud on the state. Officials have also intensified efforts to identify and take action against other tax evaders.

RTO-1 Chief Commissioner Dr. Fahim Mohammad commended his team for arresting the suspect and directed a thorough investigation to uncover further high-profile tax fraud cases.

