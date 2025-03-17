Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA to resume UK flights after Eid, confirms Pakistan’s High Commissioner

National carrier to restore London and Manchester routes in the first phase

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights to the United Kingdom (UK) after Eidul Fitr, following the lifting of a European Union ban, ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal as saying. 

Speaking at an Iftar dinner in London with journalists and social media influencers, Dr Faisal confirmed that the initial phase of flight resumption would include routes from London and Manchester to Pakistan, with efforts underway to restore operations from Birmingham as well. 

He added that a special inauguration ceremony would be held to mark the occasion, with media representatives invited.

PIA had been barred from European airspace since June 2020 after a plane crash in Karachi and a subsequent statement in Parliament by the then Aviation Minister, who disclosed that some pilots had been hired with fake licenses. 

The European ban was lifted earlier this year, allowing PIA to resume operations in stages. The airline’s first reinstated flight to Paris took off on January 10, 2024, ending a four-and-a-half-year suspension.

Meanwhile, the privatisation process for PIA has gained momentum, with several prominent business groups expressing interest in acquiring the national carrier. According to sources, the Arif Habib Group, Taba Group, and YB Holdings are among those considering a bid. Key meetings have taken place in Islamabad to discuss potential acquisition terms.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

