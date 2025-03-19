Govt announces cap on sugar prices, sets ex-mills rate at Rs159/kg

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday declared that the sale of sugar at prices ranging from Rs178-180 per kg was unacceptable, announcing that the retail price of sugar would be capped at Rs164 per kg, while its ex-mills price would be capped at Rs159 per kg.

Speaking in a press conference after chairing a meeting to review sugar prices, he revealed that a sub-committee would be formed to submit recommendations within one month to address the ongoing issue.

Dar explained that the committee was formed following the prime minister’s directive to investigate the rising prices of sugar, particularly after the hike during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized that the sale of sugar at Rs178-180 per kg was intolerable to both the prime minister and the government.

The sub-committee, led by Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, is expected to submit its recommendations by April 19. Dar added that the sugar mills association had explained their reasons for the price increase and had engaged in detailed discussions on the matter.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, PM’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar, representatives from the sugar mills association, and relevant senior officials.

Dar reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the issue and ensuring that sugar would be available at reasonable prices for the public. He also noted that, with collective consultations, a two-tier system could be implemented, further lowering the price of sugar. Dar thanked the Sugar Mills Association for supplying sugar at a subsidised rate of Rs130 per kg in all 274 Sasta Bazaars.

The DPM further assured the public that there was no shortage of sugar in the country, ruling out the need for imports. He also made it clear that any artificially created shortages would be dealt with firmly.