Pakistan plans to legalise crypto in bid for foreign investment: Bloomberg  

Pakistan is working on a legal framework to legalise cryptocurrency trading to attract international investment, according to Bilal bin Saqib, CEO of the newly established Pakistan Crypto Council. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he said the country aims to develop clear regulations governing digital assets to support the local crypto ecosystem.

“Pakistan is done sitting on the sidelines. We want regulatory clarity and a legal framework that is pro-business,” Bilal said. “The country has the potential to be a leader in blockchain-powered finance, and we want to attract international investment because Pakistan is a low-cost, high-growth market with 60% of the population under 30.”

He noted that Pakistan is already among the world’s top adopters of cryptocurrency, with an estimated 15 to 20 million Pakistanis holding digital assets.

“The country possesses billions of US dollars in crypto transactions, so of course we want to make this legal. We want to have a clear regulatory framework so we can bring in investments and we can let the ecosystem flourish in Pakistan,” he said.

Bilal, recognized by Forbes as a Web3 investor and blockchain strategist, highlighted that Pakistan offers one of the lowest operating costs for crypto businesses, making it a more cost-effective alternative to hubs like Dubai and Singapore.

He said regulatory sandboxes are being developed to create fast-track systems for crypto startups, enabling them to operate within a controlled and compliant environment.

Pakistan is also engaging with the UAE to learn from its regulatory model and is working closely with Nigeria and Turkiye on policy development. Regarding taxation, Bilal said the government intends to implement a “balanced pro-growth tax structure” to encourage foreign investment in the sector.

He emphasized that cryptocurrency could significantly boost Pakistan’s fintech sector, positioning the country as a regional leader in digital finance.

Commenting on the global crypto landscape, Bilal described the potential return of US President Donald Trump to office as a major catalyst for digital assets. He cited Trump’s executive orders supporting cryptocurrency regulation, the formation of a White House Crypto Advisory Team, and the creation of a US strategic Bitcoin reserve as indicators that crypto is becoming a national priority.

“The US is treating cryptocurrency like a valuable national asset, similar to gold or oil,” he said. “If Pakistan does not follow suit, it risks being left behind in the global financial transformation.”