FTO sets up cell to resolve tax issues of foreign diplomats

Almas Ali Jovindah appointed head of Diplomatic Grievances Redressal Cell

By APP

Acting on the directives of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, a dedicated Diplomatic Grievances Redressal Cell has been established to assist foreign embassies in Pakistan with tax-related issues involving the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). 

The cell aims to address the concerns of diplomatic staff and foreign nationals in a structured and timely manner.

According to a press release, Mr. Almas Ali Jovindah has been appointed as the Head of the Diplomatic Grievances Redressal Cell. He currently serves as Advisor Legal to the FTO and also holds key roles as Executive Secretary of the OIC Ombudsman Association, Executive Secretary of the Forum of Pakistan, Advisor Media, and Head of the Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell.

While taxation is typically viewed as a domestic matter, the involvement of foreign missions and diplomatic personnel requires a more refined approach. 

The formation of the redressal cell is seen as a strategic move to strengthen economic diplomacy and ensure that foreign stakeholders can access fair tax-related grievance mechanisms in Pakistan.

To formally operationalise the cell and raise awareness among foreign missions, a specialised training session will be held on April 11 at the FTO Headquarters in Islamabad. Diplomats stationed in the capital will be briefed on the FTO’s mandate and how to seek intervention in cases involving tax issues, particularly in the areas of customs and sales tax.

The FTO office has previously intervened in key cases to protect the tax rights of foreign stakeholders, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to a transparent and accessible regulatory system where grievances are addressed without discrimination based on nationality.

APP
APP

