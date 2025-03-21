Govt backs Pak-Suzuki biogas project to cut oil imports, boost farm income

The Ministry of Industries and Production has pledged full support to Pak-Suzuki’s initiative to establish a biogas plant in Pakistan, with the aim of developing biogas as a renewable energy source for industrial and transport use.

The move is expected to reduce dependence on imported fuel, lower carbon emissions, and create new economic opportunities for local farmers.

During a meeting with Pak-Suzuki representatives, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, assured the company of the government’s cooperation in implementing the project. He said the biogas plant would contribute to solving the country’s fuel crisis while promoting environmental conservation.

Khan highlighted Pakistan’s significant biogas potential, noting that the country’s 170 million livestock could generate about 16.3 million cubic metres of biogas per day.

Currently, only 5,357 plants produce 20,454 cubic metres daily, though Pakistan has the capacity to install up to 15 million biogas units. Additionally, biomass can contribute an estimated 12,615 million cubic metres of gas annually, with a power generation potential of 4,761 to 5,554 megawatts.

The country also has the capacity to produce 21 million tons of bio-fertilizer each year, which could support agriculture and lower production costs for farmers.

Khan said the project aligns with the prime minister’s “Uraan Vision” and the national target of reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030. He added that Pakistan’s total imports currently stand at $54 billion, of which $16.91 billion is spent on petroleum products. The biogas initiative, he said, would help reduce oil imports and contribute to energy self-sufficiency.

Under the plan, biogas will be produced from cow dung to fuel vehicles and industries, transforming the energy landscape while increasing rural incomes.

Khan directed the swift implementation of the project and announced that the government will formulate a dedicated biogas policy for industrial use to ensure its effective rollout and long-term viability.