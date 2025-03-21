Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s footwear exports up 15.48% to $126.4mn in July–Feb FY25

Leather, canvas, and other footwear categories post double-digit growth; February sees 11.6% YoY rise

By News Desk

Pakistan’s footwear exports rose by 15.48% during the first eight months (July–February) of the current fiscal year 2024–25, reaching US$126.413 million, compared to US$109.465 million in the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports of leather footwear, the dominant category, increased by 14.94%, climbing from US$85.368 million to US$98.121 million. Canvas footwear exports rose by 15.20%, from US$1.723 million to US$1.985 million. 

Meanwhile, exports of all other footwear types grew by 17.58%, reaching US$26.307 million compared to US$22.374 million in the corresponding period of FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, footwear exports in February 2025 rose by 11.57% to US$16.981 million, up from US$15.220 million in February 2024. Within this period, leather and canvas footwear exports increased by 6.16% and 17.56%, respectively, while other footwear exports jumped by 29.26%.

However, on a month-on-month basis, footwear exports declined by 9.20% in February 2025, compared to US$18.701 million in January 2025. 

Despite the overall monthly dip, canvas footwear exports rose by 22.02%, and other footwear grew by 1.09%, while leather footwear exports dropped by 12.71%.

Previous article
Private sector lending drops sharply, raising concerns over growth outlook
Next article
Govt backs Pak-Suzuki biogas project to cut oil imports, boost farm income
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.