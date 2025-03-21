Pakistan’s footwear exports up 15.48% to $126.4mn in July–Feb FY25

Pakistan’s footwear exports rose by 15.48% during the first eight months (July–February) of the current fiscal year 2024–25, reaching US$126.413 million, compared to US$109.465 million in the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Exports of leather footwear, the dominant category, increased by 14.94%, climbing from US$85.368 million to US$98.121 million. Canvas footwear exports rose by 15.20%, from US$1.723 million to US$1.985 million.

Meanwhile, exports of all other footwear types grew by 17.58%, reaching US$26.307 million compared to US$22.374 million in the corresponding period of FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, footwear exports in February 2025 rose by 11.57% to US$16.981 million, up from US$15.220 million in February 2024. Within this period, leather and canvas footwear exports increased by 6.16% and 17.56%, respectively, while other footwear exports jumped by 29.26%.

However, on a month-on-month basis, footwear exports declined by 9.20% in February 2025, compared to US$18.701 million in January 2025.

Despite the overall monthly dip, canvas footwear exports rose by 22.02%, and other footwear grew by 1.09%, while leather footwear exports dropped by 12.71%.