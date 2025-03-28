Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s non-textile exports rise 2.38% to $9.89 billion in FY25

Engineering goods, footwear, and cement exports show significant growth, while leather garments and sports goods face declines

By News Desk

Pakistan’s non-textile exports grew by 2.38% to $9.89 billion during the first eight months (July-February) of FY25, up from $9.66 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

This growth was primarily driven by high demand for value-added products, including leather, footwear, and engineering goods. 

Engineering goods saw a 19.05% increase in exports during the first eight months of FY25, with notable growth in electric fans, industrial machinery, transport equipment, and rubber tyres. Cement exports also recorded a significant rise, increasing by 38.05% in volume and 26.95% in value during the same period.

Footwear exports grew by 15.48%, led by a 14.94% rise in leather footwear, while exports of leather goods overall increased by 6.69%, largely driven by a rise in leather gloves. However, exports of leather garments dropped by 5.30%, while raw leather exports saw a modest increase of 1.98%.

The export of surgical instruments, a key area where Pakistan is a major supplier, rose by 4.17%. Despite this growth, the value remains limited due to re-marketing by well-known brands in western countries. Meanwhile, exports of carpets and rugs declined by 7.12%, and sports goods dropped by 1.05%, with football exports falling by 6.55%.

In other sectors, jewellery exports surged by 66.86%, and handicraft exports grew by 52.92%, while molasses, furniture, and gems saw declines. Notably, petroleum crude exports doubled, rising by 100%, and exports of petroleum products increased by 77.30%.

Raw food exports also showed a modest increase of 4.17%, reaching $5.17 billion, up from $4.96 billion in the previous fiscal year.

In FY24, non-textile exports had surged by 24.95%, reaching $14.02 billion, compared to $11.22 billion in the previous year. Despite a slower growth rate in the current fiscal year, non-textile exports are maintaining positive momentum, securing more orders from global markets.

