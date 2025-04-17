Pharma industry meets Health Minister to discuss reforms and 52% export growth

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), led by its Chairman, met Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to explore ways to strengthen collaboration between the government and the local pharmaceutical industry.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, discussions focused on boosting cooperation and addressing challenges faced by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The delegation highlighted the sector’s achievements, reporting a 52% increase in pharmaceutical exports since July 2024. They credited this growth to deregulatory government policies, which have helped stabilize the industry and ease drug shortages.

The delegation emphasized that 90% of medicines available in Pakistan’s local market are produced domestically, with many meeting international export standards.

Minister Kamal outlined his vision for a stronger healthcare system, acknowledging the shortcomings of the current infrastructure. “There will never be a day when the state alone can provide health facilities to every patient,” he said. He noted that tertiary hospitals are overwhelmed because “seventy percent of patients who should be going to Basic Health Units (BHUs) end up at major hospitals.”

Highlighting the role of technology in addressing these challenges, Kamal stated, “Over 80% of our population is already using technology. Through telemedicine, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and are working on a comprehensive strategy to implement this.” He urged the pharmaceutical industry to support telemedicine initiatives, assuring them of full governmental backing.

The Minister also announced a major reform: with NADRA’s support, a patient’s national ID number will now serve as their Medical Record (MR) number. He unveiled plans to deliver doctors and medicines directly to people’s homes, aiming to make healthcare more accessible.

On the issue of counterfeit medicines, Kamal proposed using QR codes to ensure the availability of safe, effective, and affordable drugs. “Fake medicines tarnish the reputation of our country and our companies,” he said, calling for strict industry measures against the problem.

“These positions are a trust from God, and we are all accountable,” Kamal added emotionally. “People come to us in pain, and this Ministry is not a bed of roses for me—it is a test, and I am committed to passing it with integrity and responsibility.”