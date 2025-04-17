UK and Pakistan deepen strategic ties toward a $2 Trillion Economy

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, reaffirmed Britain’s long-term commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth, expressing confidence that Pakistan could become a $2 trillion economy in the coming decades.

Speaking at the Leaders at the Islamabad Business Summit, Marriott emphasized that the UK sees Pakistan’s young and dynamic population as a vital driver for future prosperity.

“If Pakistan continues on its current path of reforms and economic stability, there’s every reason to believe its economy could reach the $2 trillion mark,” Marriott said. Citing global forecasts, she noted that organizations like the World Bank predict Pakistan’s economy could quintuple by 2047.

Currently, bilateral trade between the UK and Pakistan stands at £4.4 billion. Marriott shared that both nations aim to double this figure to £10 billion in the coming years — and potentially raise it further to £15 billion — through strategic partnerships across finance, healthcare, education, engineering, and energy sectors.

“Our collaboration with Pakistan is guided by long-term, strategic thinking and a shared belief in Pakistan’s enormous potential,” Marriott said. She added that private sector innovation and digital transformation would be critical in driving Pakistan’s future growth.

Highlighting key initiatives, Marriott pointed to the UK’s role in the Reko Diq mining project and clean energy collaborations, describing them as crucial for Pakistan’s sustainable future.

She revealed that Britain is financing a $45 million program focused on macroeconomic development, power sector reforms, and promoting green energy in Pakistan.

Beyond trade and investment, Marriott stressed Britain’s broader commitment to social reforms in Pakistan, particularly in education, healthcare, and engineering.

“The UK supports Pakistan’s development initiatives for both local and global benefits,” she said, underlining the mutual respect and shared interests that anchor the partnership.

Marriott praised summit organizers, especially Azfar Ahsan, for creating a vital platform for global business leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas on building a resilient and inclusive economy. She concluded, “Britain is ready to play its part in helping Pakistan achieve a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive economy.”