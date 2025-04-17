Sign inSubscribe
PM orders full digitisation of economy to eliminate informal sector

Shehbaz directs formation of working group; hails digital wallet rollout for Ramadan package

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered immediate steps toward the complete digitisation of Pakistan’s economy as part of the government’s broader reform agenda to formalise undocumented economic activity.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday, the premier emphasised that eliminating the informal, parallel economy is crucial for improving national economic performance and ensuring transparent financial governance.

“Improving the national economy and eliminating the informal parallel economy is a key component of the government’s reform agenda,” PM Shehbaz said, instructing relevant ministries and institutions to move swiftly.

He directed the immediate formation of a dynamic working group to oversee and implement the digitisation roadmap. The group is expected to bring together key public and private stakeholders for coordinated action.

“We are restructuring the system along modern lines for the development of Pakistan,” he added, underlining the government’s commitment to leveraging digital tools for governance and economic management.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the successful use of a digital wallet system for distributing the Ramadan relief package and directed that the technology be expanded to other sectors, reinforcing the push toward a cashless and transparent economy.

