UAE’s Deputy PM arrives in Pakistan for two-day visit

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and energy.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received Sheikh Abdullah upon his arrival in Islamabad, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Office. The visit is expected to reinforce the UAE’s economic partnership with Pakistan, already one of the Gulf state’s key trading partners and a major recipient of remittances from its expatriate workforce in the UAE.

“This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest,” the FO noted.

During his stay, Sheikh Abdullah is scheduled to hold extensive talks with Foreign Minister Dar, focusing on a broad range of areas including trade and investment, energy collaboration, regional security, and enhanced people-to-people ties. He will also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with discussions likely to center on boosting economic cooperation and aligning strategic goals for regional prosperity.

The visit follows recent announcements by the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who earlier this month confirmed that Pakistani nationals would be eligible for five-year UAE visas once procedural matters were resolved.

Officials expect the visit to “cement longstanding Pakistan-UAE ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, benefitting the peoples of both countries,” the FO said.

Enhanced security measures were put in place in the federal capital on Sunday evening in light of the VIP visit.

Islamabad Police issued a public advisory noting temporary traffic disruptions on major routes including Karal Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk. Commuters were urged to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time.