Saudi nationals can now travel to Pakistan visa-free, says Interior Minister

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that Saudi nationals no longer require a visa to travel to Pakistan.

The announcement was made during his visit to the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave, where he met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki.

The high-level meeting centered on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors including counter-narcotics, anti-human trafficking, and economic development initiatives. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to deepening strategic and people-to-people ties, reflecting the growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

“There are very close and historic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and we want to deepen them further,” Ambassador Al-Maliki said during the meeting. Minister Naqvi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing mutual collaboration and Saudi Arabia’s support in various areas of Pakistan’s development.

Naqvi specifically thanked Saudi authorities for assisting in the release and repatriation of five Pakistani family members detained abroad, citing it as a key example of the growing operational partnership between the two nations. “Saudi Arabia provided vital support in ensuring the safe return of the innocent family,” he said.

A major point of discussion was the strengthening of joint efforts in combatting transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and human smuggling. “We are focused on enhancing cooperation in these critical areas,” Naqvi noted, while also reaffirming Pakistan’s determination to crack down on organized begging rings operating under the guise of legal migration.

He further revealed that the Pakistani government is introducing stricter passport issuance protocols aimed at preventing illegal immigration and the exploitation of travel documentation. “The siege against the beggar mafia has been tightened,” he stated.

The visit, which the Saudi Embassy later described on social media as “cordial and productive,” follows the participation of a Saudi delegation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference held in Islamabad — a sign of ongoing high-level cooperation.

The visa waiver is expected to facilitate greater mobility for Saudi investors, tourists, and professionals seeking to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging sectors, especially tourism, real estate, and trade.