Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.65bn relief to customers amid surge in online payment complaints

Complaints rise as fraud and service inefficiencies in banks increase in 2024; new digital banks brought under scrutiny

By News Desk

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has reported a significant rise in customer complaints in 2024, with the institution providing Rs1.65 billion in relief to banking customers during the year. The surge in complaints, particularly related to fraud and account blockages, reflects the growing challenges posed by digital banking platforms.

During a press conference, Banking Mohtasib Sirajuddin Aziz revealed that complaints against commercial banks had increased by 6% in 2024 compared to the previous year. In total, 41,546 complaints were addressed, with Rs8 billion in relief provided to customers since the BMP’s inception in 2005.

The primary drivers of the increased complaints were the growing use of digital banking applications, which have led to a rise in fraudulent activities. 

Aziz noted that despite banks’ attempts to educate the public through media campaigns, the results have been ineffective, particularly in rural areas. 

He stressed the need for banks to intensify their efforts, including delivering educational messages in regional languages, to better protect customers from fraud.

The relief provided in 2024 was higher than the previous year’s Rs1.26 billion, which was issued following the resolution of 25,493 complaints. 

Aziz stated that a significant portion of the complaints, 24,498, were resolved through reconciliation, while 1,330 complaints were settled after formal hearings, and 1,925 were dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction or incompleteness.

The Banking Mohtasib also highlighted the inclusion of newly established digital banks under its jurisdiction, which has necessitated additional resources and staffing trained in fintech operations. 

Aziz urged that the regulatory body remain vigilant as digital banking continues to grow.

Previous article
Pakistan appoints 28 new trade and investment officers in foreign missions 
Next article
Pakistan, China strengthen digital cooperation with focus on 5G, AI, and data centres
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.