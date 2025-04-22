Pakistan, China strengthen digital cooperation with focus on 5G, AI, and data centres

A high-level delegation from China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), led by Chairman Yang Jie, visited the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) to discuss further collaboration on digital infrastructure and connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation met with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, to explore potential areas of cooperation, focusing on advancing Pakistan-China digital relations in alignment with Pakistan’s Digital Vision.

The discussions centred around the development of AI-enabled, energy-efficient data centres, the acceleration of 5G technology, and enhancing digital connectivity between the two nations through CPEC.

The two sides also discussed establishing content hosting partnerships with major Chinese digital platforms and expanding opportunities for Artificial Intelligence education.

The collaboration aims to strengthen regional integration, making use of the growing digital infrastructure to further bolster trade and connectivity within the region.