Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, China strengthen digital cooperation with focus on 5G, AI, and data centres

High-level discussions aim to boost regional integration and enhance digital infrastructure through CPEC

By News Desk

A high-level delegation from China Mobile Communications Corporation (CMCC), led by Chairman Yang Jie, visited the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) to discuss further collaboration on digital infrastructure and connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation met with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, to explore potential areas of cooperation, focusing on advancing Pakistan-China digital relations in alignment with Pakistan’s Digital Vision. 

The discussions centred around the development of AI-enabled, energy-efficient data centres, the acceleration of 5G technology, and enhancing digital connectivity between the two nations through CPEC.

The two sides also discussed establishing content hosting partnerships with major Chinese digital platforms and expanding opportunities for Artificial Intelligence education. 

The collaboration aims to strengthen regional integration, making use of the growing digital infrastructure to further bolster trade and connectivity within the region.

Previous article
Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.65bn relief to customers amid surge in online payment complaints
Next article
Hyundai Nishat launches fourth-generation Tucson Hybrid in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.