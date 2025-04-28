Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan makes historic camel milk powder export to China

First-ever export of camel milk powder opens new avenues for Pakistan’s dairy sector

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has started the export of camel milk powder to China, a statement from the Ministry of Food said on Monday. The export is being carried out in partnership with two prominent Chinese companies: One HK Holding Ltd and Xi’an ‘TUO ZHONG TUO’ Biotechnology Limited Company.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the launch event in Lahore over the weekend as the Chief Guest to celebrate Pakistan’s first-ever export of camel milk powder to China.

The minister noted that the venture opened new opportunities for Pakistan’s dairy products in the international market and highlighted the untapped potential of the country’s agricultural sector. “This achievement is not only a testament to our capabilities but also an inspiration for others to explore international collaboration in emerging sectors,” the minister said.

The camel milk powder export venture has already generated numerous employment opportunities and is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in specialized dairy exports, the statement concluded.

Previous article
Business community slams FBR, FIA over investor harassment
Next article
SBP likely to cut policy rate by 50bps as inflation continues to decline:report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.