Pakistan makes historic camel milk powder export to China

Pakistan has started the export of camel milk powder to China, a statement from the Ministry of Food said on Monday. The export is being carried out in partnership with two prominent Chinese companies: One HK Holding Ltd and Xi’an ‘TUO ZHONG TUO’ Biotechnology Limited Company.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, attended the launch event in Lahore over the weekend as the Chief Guest to celebrate Pakistan’s first-ever export of camel milk powder to China.

The minister noted that the venture opened new opportunities for Pakistan’s dairy products in the international market and highlighted the untapped potential of the country’s agricultural sector. “This achievement is not only a testament to our capabilities but also an inspiration for others to explore international collaboration in emerging sectors,” the minister said.

The camel milk powder export venture has already generated numerous employment opportunities and is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s economy, positioning the country as a competitive player in specialized dairy exports, the statement concluded.