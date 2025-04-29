Sign inSubscribe
Punjab launches Rs40bn ration card programme for labourers

1.25 million families to receive Rs30,000 monthly support starting June under CM Maryam Nawaz's initiative

By Monitoring Desk


LAHORE – The Punjab government has formally launched its Rs40 billion Ration Card Programme aimed at providing financial relief to low-income labourers across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the initiative at a ceremony in Lahore on Tuesday, marking her administration’s first major welfare rollout since taking office.

Speaking at the event, she said the programme fulfills a long-standing promise to offer structured assistance to the province’s working class. “This initiative ensures that the sweat and struggle of our labourers are recognized. They are the pride of our nation and the engine of its development,” she remarked.

Under the scheme, 1.25 million deserving families will receive ration cards, enabling them to access monthly financial assistance of Rs30,000 starting June 1. The cards will be issued to registered workers, allowing for targeted disbursement through a transparent mechanism.

The launch comes as part of the Punjab government’s broader social protection agenda, which also includes plans for healthcare, skills training, and housing for labourers.

