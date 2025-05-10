Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to propose Rs600 billion in revenue-raising measures with balanced tax relief initiatives: report

Revenue measures impact will be offset by tax relief, including a 2.5% reduction in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and cuts in withholding tax rate 

By Monitoring Desk

The government plans to propose revenue-raising measures of approximately Rs500-600 billion, but these will be balanced by tax relief initiatives, including a reduction of at least 2.5% in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and cuts in withholding tax rates and corporate income taxes, BR reported. 

The relief measures are expected to offset the revenue impact of the proposed taxation changes, effectively minimizing any net revenue loss for the government in the next fiscal year. 

The overall tax burden on salaried individuals is expected to decrease, as the government plans to reduce tax rates in higher income slabs by 2.5 percent. This adjustment aims to provide tax relief to the salaried class, which contributes significantly to the nation’s tax revenue.

Further proposals under discussion include a reduction in the corporate tax rate and the Super Tax, which could further alleviate the financial strain on businesses. 

In addition, the government is considering raising the income tax exemption threshold from Rs0.6 million to Rs1 million under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, providing additional relief to the general public.

The final decisions on these proposals will be confirmed when the budget is presented for approval.

Previous article
India suspends Kartarpur Sahib Corridor amid rising tensions with Pakistan
Next article
Richest 10% of the world responsible for two-thirds of global warming since 1990, study finds
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.