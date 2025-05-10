Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

India suspends Kartarpur Sahib Corridor amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Visa-free corridor, which connects Sikh pilgrims to Guru Nanak’s final resting place, is temporarily closed as hostilities escalate

By News Desk
The Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is seen in Pakistan's town of Kartarpur near the Indian border on November 8, 2019. - A corridor that will allow Sikhs to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites is set to open on November 9, with thousands expected to make a pilgrimage interrupted by decades of conflict. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

India has suspended the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which connects Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, following the intensification of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The corridor, inaugurated in 2019, allows Indian Sikhs to visit one of their holiest sites without the need for a visa, providing access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, in Pakistan.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the closure on Friday, stating that the corridor would remain shut until further notice due to the escalating conflict. 

The suspension follows India’s decision to close the gate on May 7, with the corridor remaining inactive since then. In response, Pakistan has also kept its side of the corridor closed.

The closure of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor comes at a time when global calls for de-escalation are mounting. The United States, China, and Russia have urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation. 

Residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir, along with political leaders such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have expressed concern over the ongoing conflict, highlighting the suffering of people in the region.

Previous article
Karachi Port Trust restores social media accounts after hacking incident, port operations unaffected
Next article
Govt to propose Rs600 billion in revenue-raising measures with balanced tax relief initiatives: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.