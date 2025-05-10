India suspends Kartarpur Sahib Corridor amid rising tensions with Pakistan

India has suspended the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which connects Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, following the intensification of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The corridor, inaugurated in 2019, allows Indian Sikhs to visit one of their holiest sites without the need for a visa, providing access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, in Pakistan.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the closure on Friday, stating that the corridor would remain shut until further notice due to the escalating conflict.

The suspension follows India’s decision to close the gate on May 7, with the corridor remaining inactive since then. In response, Pakistan has also kept its side of the corridor closed.

The closure of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor comes at a time when global calls for de-escalation are mounting. The United States, China, and Russia have urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation.

Residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir, along with political leaders such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have expressed concern over the ongoing conflict, highlighting the suffering of people in the region.